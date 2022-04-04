There will be several opportunities to get rid of household hazardous waste this spring. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is announcing the one-day collections that accept things like chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, paint thinner, antifreeze and motor oil.
Madison County also has a location that accepts hazardous household waste year-round. IEPA spokesperson Kim Biggs has some advice on how to get the items there:
Madison County offers a location in Wood River at 249 N. Old St. Louis Road. Those are available the first Saturday and third Friday of every month from 8am – 3pm. Appointments are required, which you can do by visiting their website: https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/planning_and_development/sustainability.php. Questions: 618-296-5237 or email recycling@co.madison.il.us