House Republicans are publicly calling for an end to unilateral rule through the use of emergency orders, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker has done for the last year and a half.
The legislation was filed to ensure legislative involvement in all matters, absent an exigent situation, and for it to be brought forward for consideration in the Illinois House.
The bill in question, House Bill 843, was filed earlier this year, and although it has near unanimous support from the House Republican caucus, Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) says it has yet to earn a committee hearing.
Current law includes an emergency statute, which the governor has been continually renewing. Pritzker has said lawmakers could have taken up pandemic-related legislation at any time, but Republicans say Democratic leaders never pursued that option.