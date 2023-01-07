Illinois House Republicans are bashing House Democrats for calling a late Friday night vote on a pay raise for state lawmakers, a bill that showed-up late in the day.
It’s reportedly an 18.4% increase, that would make the annual salary for lawmakers $85,000.
Representative Mark Batinick of Plainfield spoke for the G.O.P. caucus, in opposition to the raise.
The measure passed by a 63-35 margin.
House Republicans sent out a statement after the vote that reads in part, “Illinois residents are still struggling with high inflation and our state’s ever-growing tax rates, but politicians will enjoy a fatter bank account paid for by taxes levied on families and small businesses.”