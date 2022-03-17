It’s time to do something about rising consumer prices, according to Illinois House Republicans. GOP Lawmakers have offered ideas for providing consumers relief, such as freezing the state gas tax at 18 cents a gallon. It’s currently a little over 39 cents a gallon.
But Representative Amy Elik of Fosterburg says these proposals aren’t being called for a vote.
Republicans also have a bill suspending the sales tax on gas when inflation hits a certain level. Governor JB Pritzker has offered his own relief measures, but the GOP says they don’t provide enough savings.