A measure some say codifies a vaccine mandate for teachers if they want open-ended administrative leave for COVID-related issues passed the Illinois House.
State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, D-Naperville, said her measure, House Bill 1167, is similar to a previous measure that passed both chambers with overwhelming bipartisan support last year, but was vetoed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Like the vetoed measure, Rohr’s bill gives administrative leave rather than sick time to staff for COVID-issues, and guarantees pay for school staff if there are emergency closures in schools. There’s one difference.
“It structures this bill as an incentive so that teachers and staff need to be vaccinated within five weeks of the bill signing in order to receive the benefits of the administrative days,” Rohr said.
But, Republicans, like State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, who supported the measure Pritzker vetoed, said the measure is discriminatory, and the first vote the state legislature is taking on a Pritzker mandate.
“The reality of what we’re dealing with here is you are mandating that somebody get the vaccine if they wanted to be treated the same way as all the other teachers,” Davidsmeyer said.
The measure passed 70-28 with six members voting present and will now be taken up by the Senate.