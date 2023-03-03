Members of an Illinois House committee took issue with the hiring process for Illinois Department of Children and Family Service workers.
During an Adoption and Child Welfare Committee hearing Tuesday, lawmakers were told that first Central Management Services screens candidates before DCFS goes through a similar process.
Raven DeVaughn with CMS said a new electronic application system has cut down on the time it takes to hire qualified people, but they aren’t where they want to be yet.
“While we have seen a reduction in overall times to hire since going to electronic, our best estimate is that the full process is taking 108 days,” said DeVaughn.
State Rep. Mary Flowers, D-Chicago, said DCFS is losing good people because of the complicated hiring process.
“Rethink whatever it is that you’re doing here because this reminds me of a clogged sink, and when the stuff backs up, it stinks,” said Flowers.
The agency has been under fire in recent months. A report by an inspector general showed 171 children died while in contact with the department in 2022, 40% more than the year before.
Director Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court numerous times for not properly placing children in a timely manner.
Despite claims that DCFS is close to fully staffed, state Rep. Michelle Mussman, D-Schaumburg, said obviously DCFS needs more people.
“But what we keep hearing about is that we have overburdened case workers who have too many cases to really manage them properly, they are burning out very quickly, they’re passing cases on to other people who are already overburdened, there is not information being passed on,” said Mussman.
DCFS receives $1.5 billion dollars in state taxpayer money on a yearly basis.