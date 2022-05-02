Horse racing has returned for the spring and summer in Collinsville. The 95-year-old Fairmount Park Racetrack was rebranded as the FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing venue last November of 2020 and ran its first event of the year a couple of weeks ago.
Cory Jobe Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President/CEO tells The Big Z it’s a great part of the local entertainment mix.
FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing sits just off Interstates 255 and 55/70. They race on Tuesdays at 1pm and Saturdays at 7:30pm through September.