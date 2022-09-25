Two Korean-era and 92 Vietnam-era veterans will take flight from Springfield Tuesday as part of the 63rd mission of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The veterans and guardians on board come from all over the state, including Brighton, Carlinville, Grafton, Granite City, and Highland.
LLHF President Joan Bortolon says the day will include visits to the WWII, Korean, and Vietnam national memorials, Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air and Space Museum and more. Bortolon tells the Big Z the visit to Arlington includes a visit to the Tomb of the Unknowns.
The one-day trip will leave Springfield at 4:15 am with the heroes arriving back at 9:30pm Tuesday. Applications for future flights are being accepted with priority given to older veterans. Veteran and guardian applications are available at: Landoflincolnhonorflight.org