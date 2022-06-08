The Illinois Department of Transportation is finishing up a repaving and patching project along the Homer Adams Parkway in Alton that was paused late last year. The work that included milling and resurfacing from Broadway to Alby Street began in late August.
IDOT Engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z they resumed the work earlier this week on the stretch between Alby Street and IL 140.
Adcock says they plan to do as much of the work as possible at night or during off-peak hours so as not to inconvenience as many motorists. He says there will always be at least one lane in each direction open at all times. Work is expected to be done by the end of July.