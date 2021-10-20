An IDOT project that will impact travel across a main east-west thoroughfare in Alton is underway.
A milling and paving project on parts of Homer Adams Parkway from Broadway to Alby Street began in late August. It is about to enter another phase.
Most of the concrete patching will happen between the Illinois 140 interchange and Broadway, and that part of the project will begin next week, weather permitting. IDOT Engineer John Adcock said at that point, there will be full closures of that stretch of road, one direction at a time.
He said once the project is complete, it should make for a highway that is much easier to travel. Adcock said he hopes to have everything done by the first of December. If not, weather conditions could force the completion of the project into the spring.