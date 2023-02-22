There is a saying in the restaurant business that you can have your food fast, affordable or delicious; choose two. You seldom find a place to eat which can provide all three. Food A Fare strives to be the exception to that rule. The restaurant offers a menu of hearty, home-cooked meals at affordable prices and generally has them ready in five minutes or less.
The husband-and-wife team of Mike and Nyla Hollis own and operate Food A Fare, located at Eastgate Plaza in East Alton. They started the restaurant in November of 2021. Mike says that from the start their goal has been to provide delicious, home-cooked meals for people on the go and at a reasonable price. The couple live in the local area and combine the busy events of running their restaurant with the hectic activities of raising their children. They just welcomed their fourth child in January.
They bring a wealth of expertise and business experience to the enterprise. Mike has been involved in the restaurant business for 32 years and is a trained and certified executive chef. He attended culinary school in St. Louis and did extended training in Napa Valley in California. Nyla had a previous career in nursing but also has had experience in the food service industry. When the opportunity came up to open their own restaurant, they made the decision they would both dedicate their efforts to it full time.
The restaurant advertises that it provides hearty, home-cooked meals but super fast. “It’s comfort food,” says Mike. “All of the favorites that people knew growing up. The type of food that grandma made.” He says that along with the quality and taste of the food, the differentiator for the restaurant is that most meals are ready for customers within five minutes.
The menu includes favorites such as chicken pot pie, roasted chicken, Italian beef sandwiches, meatloaf, and chicken and sausage gumbo. Mike says the meals are delicious, satisfying comfort food people normally do not associate with fast food. The choice of soups includes chicken, chicken and rice, and vegetable beef. Caesar and Italian salads are available and side menu items include gumbo, grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese and toasted French bread. Carrots, rice, green beans and tomatoes are also available with meals. He says the pot pie and the meal loaf are particular customer favorites.
Sweets and desserts are available, including apple cobbler and ice cream as well as bread pudding, fruit crisps and cream cake. A children’s menu includes chicken pot pie, meatloaf and beef tips. “It’s a different style than other restaurants,” says Mike. “All of the food is real and homemade. There’s nothing frozen or microwaved or deep fried and there are no added preservatives. Nothing prepackaged.”
He notes a lot of customers simply pick up the food to go. “You can call or order online and we can have it ready in five minutes,” he says. He explains it is a great option for working people in a hurry as well as anyone wanting good food but not wanting to spend a lot of time in a restaurant or in line at a drive-through.
Spacious indoor seating also accommodates indoor dining at Food A Fare and Mike says the restaurant is popular with retirees and families wanting something more satisfying than typical fast food. He explains the key to being able to provide the food so quickly is he begins cooking four hours before the restaurant opens so the food is freshly prepared and cooked throughout the day.
Mike says the recipes are unique and original, based upon his experience and learning over the past 32 years. “Many of them are things that people have showed me or that I’ve learned over the years, and then I took my own path with it and customized,” he says.
Food A Fare can provide catering upon request. Mike says anyone interested in having a meal catered should get in touch with him and let him know what they are looking for. He can then present them with options. He says most people just stop by and take the food for their event with them but that Food A Fare can also cater on site with advanced notice. “People usually have an idea of what they want. If they come to me and let me know how many people they are going to have and what their price range is, we can make something work,” he says.
Food A Fare is located at 139 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton. Their business hours are 11am until 7pm Tuesday through Friday and 9am until 1pm on Saturday. The restaurant can be reached by phone at 618-300-7123. Complete menu information is available at foodafare.org. Customers can purchase gifts cards either at the restaurant itself or on their website. Orders can be called in in advance, ordered at the counter or placed on their website. Additional information, including daily specials and pictures of the food options, is available on the business’ Facebook page.