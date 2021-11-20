Better Business Bureau representatives say you need to stay focused when making financial decisions this holiday season.
A BBB spokesman warns if you dive into holiday shopping without a plan, you may find yourself in a financial jam.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien said when you are shopping, ask yourself if this is a practical gift, if it's something you really need, and if it fits into your budget.
If you’ve researched an item ahead of time, you’ll be better able to evaluate deals. And watch out for high-pressure online ads, especially ones that may play on the shipping challenges causing shortages in many sectors of the retail industry.