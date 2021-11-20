Holiday Shopping

Better Business Bureau representatives say you need to stay focused when making financial decisions this holiday season.

A BBB spokesman warns if you dive into holiday shopping without a plan, you may find yourself in a financial jam.

BBB Investigator Don O’Brien said when you are shopping, ask yourself if this is a practical gift, if it's something you really need, and if it fits into your budget.

O Brien - Make a Budget.mp3

If you’ve researched an item ahead of time, you’ll be better able to evaluate deals. And watch out for high-pressure online ads, especially ones that may play on the shipping challenges causing shortages in many sectors of the retail industry.

