Christmas shopping starts in earnest soon and you may be searching for the perfect gift. The Better Business Bureau says it’s always a good idea to get your shopping done early, but especially so this year, as the economy over the last two years has caused a microchip shortage and supply chain issues.
Better Business Bureau investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z those two scenarios may impact your ability to find the perfect gift.
If you are fortunate to find what you want, O’Brien says it’s important to obtain and keep receipts for all purchases in case the recipient needs to return an item. Many stores will provide gift receipts upon request, which allow returns but don’t show the recipient how much you paid for an item.