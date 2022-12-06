With less than three weeks left for Christmas shopping, crooks are well aware that consumers may let their guard down as they shop. Local police are warning you to be alert and not present yourself as a target either in person or online.
One of the biggest things you can do as a shopper, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Department Captain Will Dimitroff, is to be aware of your surroundings.
He tells The Big Z to try to avoid going to your car to drop off packages then return to do more shopping. He says instead, take your packages to your car then drive away and park in another part of the lot in case you are being watched. And shopping with a partner or two can discourage thieves, according to Dimitroff, noting there can be safety in numbers.