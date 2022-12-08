As we get into the holiday season, the normal stressors of buying gifts and finding time for family and friends can weigh heavy on us. Kris Juelfs, a Registered Dietician and Nutrition & Wellness Educator with the Universityu of Illinois Extension says it is important to acknowledge the emotions we are experiencing and to not hide or mask them.
Several triggers can cause stress and anxiety during the holidays. Juelfs tells The Big Z one way to manage the stress can be as simple as getting some exercise.
Taking care of yourself is the most important thing during this holiday season and Juelfs stresses to make that a priority. She again reminds individuals it OK to not be OK and to reach out.