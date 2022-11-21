As Thanksgiving nears, Madison County Transit wants people to get prepared for a few “holiday season” bus service changes.
Managing director S.J. Morrison says first-off, there will be no bus service this Thursday. With Christmas and New Year’s both falling on Sundays this year, there will be no buses running those days – and there will be a scaled-back service the Monday after.
Morrison tells the Big Z it allows employees to have some quality time with their families.
For more information, visit www.mct.org or call 618-797-INFO.