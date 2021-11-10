World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison is bringing back a holiday light display this year.
Beginning Friday, Nov. 12, and running through Jan. 9, you can experience WonderLight’s Christmas, billed as the largest synchronized holiday light show in the St. Louis area.
Track spokesman John Bisci said the lights will line the infield road course, giving visitors about two miles worth of lights to enjoy.
Tickets are $7 per person or $30 per carload (up to seven passengers) and must be purchased in advance. Group pricing for eight or more is available by visiting https://www.wonderlightschristmas.com/st-louis.