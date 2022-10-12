The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford is getting ready to host a craft fair this weekend. The 3rd annual Historic Craft Fair will be from 10am – 4pm on Saturday. It is held inside the Interpretive Center, so there’s no worries about the weather.
Site superintendent Brad Winn tells The Big Z this is an opportunity for local artisans to showcase their wares.
Goods ranging from basketry to fiber work to pottery and more will be available. The lobby, multi-purpose room, and galleries will be filled with talented artisans sharing their skills and wares. He says during the rest of the year they don’t allow selling on-site.