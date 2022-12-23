As road crews from the state, county, and local departments work on area roads, conditions are getting better - slowly. Salt and chemicals don’t work well when temperatures drop as low as they have been since the storm moved through on Thursday but having some sunshine has helped start to activate the chemicals that are down.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z it’s been so cold, a little traffic on the roads might actually help.
IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z traffic is moving well on the major routes. Maybe too well for conditions.
Both men stress that if you have to get out for some reason, you can get to where you are going if you reduce your speed and drive “sensibly.” You can keep up with the changing road conditions on major Illinois highways at www.gettingaroundillinois.com