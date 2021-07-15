If you are planning to travel near the Lindbergh Boulevard and I-270 area in St. Louis County this weekend, know there will be a closure of the Route 67 exit ramp to eastbound I-270. It’s another part of the I-270 project that will eventually create what engineers say will be a smoother flow of traffic in North County.
MoDOT spokesperson Nina Thompson said this closure is planned to start at 7 p.m. Friday, lasting until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Drivers may want to choose alternate travel routes during that time. For more information on the project or to view a project overview and graphic displays of planned construction, go to www.i270north.org.