Strong storms passed through parts of Madison County on Friday evening, causing power outages and reports of damage.
Wood River residents reported downed power lines, a tree struck by lightning, and a light pole knocked down.
There also were reports of flash flooding on some roadways.
Wood River police posted on social media late Friday night that Madison Avenue between Old St. Louis Road and Short Street was closed to traffic, due to multiple downed power lines across the roadway and railroad tracks.
Some of the Bethalto area also had power outages.
Residents near Route 143 reported hearing crazy-sounding wind and seeing some hail as the thunderstorm passed.
There were also reports of hail in Collinsville, Jerseyville, Belleville, and Fairview Heights.
Up north of Chicago, a theater roof collapsed during a tornado Friday evening, killing at least one and injuring more than two dozen. It happened during a heavy metal concert at the Apollo Theatre.