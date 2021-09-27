Unlike the fall of 2020, when most Illinois high school sports were canceled or severely scaled back because of COVID-19, this year all Illinois high school sports programs are up and running on schedule.
“It feels so much better, because we were able to start all our fall sports on time,” said Craig Anderson, executive director of the Illinois High School Association. “Some of our key fall team sports — football, volleyball and boys soccer — we weren’t conducting last year and the students really missed out.”
In 2020, there were no state series — the regional championship contests where athletes get to prove themselves and earn statewide recognition.
“Children play and practice throughout their school years for the opportunity to showcase their skills in a state series that might culminate in a state championship. I feel very badly for last year’s senior student-athletes who missed out on the chance to culminate their high school experience,” Anderson said.
This year’s seniors are on track for a regular playoff season. The fans are filling the stands and the cheerleaders and bands are back on the fields.
“The schools and the administrative teams and the coaching staff have stepped up and taken on literally every challenge and nuance that they have been presented with,” Anderson said.
The latest challenge facing schools is complying with an executive order that requires all adults working with children — including part-time coaches and volunteers — to either be vaccinated or submit proof of passing weekly COVID-19 tests.
“A number of our schools don’t yet have the testing, so it’s got to be done somewhere away from school. So that is a real issue,” Anderson said.
While school is in session, the schools do what they can to keep kids safe, but they have no control over what the kids are exposed to outside of school. For administrators and coaches, monitoring students who need to quarantine and keeping those records can throw a wrench in a sports team schedule.
Inevitably, some players will be required to quarantine and that makes planning for games challenging, Anderson said.
“Teams that are scheduled to play sometimes have to step out of a competition because they don’t have enough players. You thought you had a home game but now your opponent can’t play, so you have to reschedule.”
The day-to-day changing landscape necessitates a lot of flexibility, Anderson said.
Parents can check for reported cases of COVID-19 in their local school district on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
Data for Chicago schools is posted on Wednesdays. Data for all other school districts is posted every Friday.
Anyone in Illinois 12 and older is eligible for the free COVID-19 vaccine.
Find your nearest vaccination location at https://www.vaccines.gov/ or call (833) 621-1284 to schedule an appointment near you.