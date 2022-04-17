A mock disaster drill last month at Godfrey’s Lewis and Clark Community College was a success, according to organizers who oversaw the activity. The college hosted their Incident Management Team, Nursing Program, Campus Safety Department, Godfrey Fire Protection District, Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Alton Memorial Hospital EMS, AVEC and the Madison County Hazardous Materials Team in the drill on March 25.
L&C Campus Emergency Management Consultant Chris Sichra said the exercise simulated an accidental chemical spill.
Board of Trustees member Larry Trent praised the efforts of all involved: