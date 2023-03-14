The Illinois Supreme Court will hear the case of eliminating cash bail in the state. Oral arguments will take place before the high court today. A local sheriff is keeping a close eye on the proceedings.
The Pretrial Fairness Act that abolishes cash bail was set to go into effect on New Year’s Day, but the state’s highest court suspended implementation on New Year’s Eve. Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor tells The Big Z it is problematic for him on several levels.
He says the notion that implementation of this part of the law would result in the emptying of jails is incorrect, noting that the provisions of the language in the bill is not retroactive.