David Heyen has resigned from the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees. The now-former board chairman was not in attendance at last night’s meeting. He submitted a letter of resignation, which was accepted following an executive session at the start of the meeting.
Fellow board member and vice-chairperson Julie Johnson then read the following statement:
Per state law, the vice-chairperson becomes chairperson with the resignation. There is now a vacancy on the board, which will be filled by appointment.