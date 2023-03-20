Hundreds of first responders from around the country were on hand to bid farewell to Hermann, Missouri, Police Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 12. He and his partner, Adam Sullentrup, were shot by a suspect last Sunday outside a gas station in Hermann. Sullentrup remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
A suspect in the shootings is in custody and facing charges. The high school gym in Owensville, Missouri, held the funeral service, where coworkers and family shared stories about Griffith’s kindness and willingness to help others any time of day.