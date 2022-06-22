The dangerous heat may be straining your air conditioner, but there are ways to ease the load. An Ameren Illinois spokesman says you can do several little things to improve your home's efficiency, allowing your AC to be more effective.
Marcelyn Love tells The Big Z you can change the direction of your ceiling fan to a counter-clockwise direction, blowing the air straight down, and take a look at how you are illuminating your home too.
She also suggests you use adequate insulation in the attic, ceilings, walls, floors, and crawlspaces. Seal air leaks with caulk and use weather stripping around exterior doors and windows. And close the shades or curtains during these hot days to keep the sun out during the heat of the day.