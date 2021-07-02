Some Illinois farm fields are underwater after a low-pressure system has dropped heavy rain on parts of the state. Areas of central Illinois received more than 10 inches in a 72-hour period. Mark Schleusener, Illinois state statistician with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, says some farmers’ crops will be damaged by the constant rains.
He says some fields equipped with tilling may be able to handle the excess moisture.
It is a different story for farmers in northern Illinois, where drought conditions won’t let up. According to state data, this spring was the third-driest in 140 years.