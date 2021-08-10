Hot and humid weather are a staple for the summer months in the Riverbend, but the warm weather still catches some people off guard. There is a heat advisory in effect for most of the week, with heat index readings expected to hit 105 before a modest cool-down on Friday.
Illinois Department of Public Health Spokesperson Melany Arnold says the biggest danger is heat stroke, which can be deadly.
Heat exhaustion is less serious but still a concern. It’s marked by heavy sweating, weakness, and cold and clammy skin. Arnold says if the person experiences vomiting or fainting, they should seek medical attention immediately. Officials remind you to look out for older friends or neighbors who may not use or have air conditioning, and make sure they are staying cool.