Weather may have played a role in the participation at some of the contests with the Madison County Fair. The fair traditionally runs the final week of July in Highland, and this year there were two days of record-setting rainfall during that week.
But Sarah Ruth, U of I Extension Program Coordinator tells The Big Z it was the weather leading up to this year’s fair that appeared to have the biggest impact on some of the 4-H agricultural contests.
The livestock contests seemed to fare better according to Ruth. And the arena events were well attended all week, even with difficult conditions to deal with due to the massive rainfall. The arena hosted tractor pulls, stock car racing, demolition derbies, and a rodeo.