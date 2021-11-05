The first hearing for a Highland man accused of gunning down Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins has been delayed.
Scott Hyden, 31, wants to challenge the prosecution’s probable cause and contest the hearing. Originally scheduled for this (Friday) morning, that first hearing has been rescheduled for Nov. 18.
Hyden is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.
The shooting happened Oct. 26 near the intersection of Illinois 111 and Chain of Rocks Road at the Speedway gas station. Timmins was transported to a St. Louis hospital, where he died of his injuries. Hyden is in custody at the Madison County Jail without bond.