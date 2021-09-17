Sgt. Nicholas Shepherd (right), a practical nursing specialist, assigned to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force 352-2, performs a swab test on a nursing home resident May 5 at the Royal Suites Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Galloway Township, N.J. Testing residents in nursing homes is crucial due to the high infection rate of COVID-19. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response.