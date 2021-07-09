Madison County had one of the more active mass vaccination sites in the state, but still has only managed to give about 42 percent of the population a COVID-19 shot. From Dec. 31, 2020, until last Saturday, the department vaccinated almost 115,000 people, but there is still cause for concern.
That is because of the Delta variant, which Health Department spokesperson Amy Yeager said is more easily spread and can get you sicker more quickly than other forms of the disease.
Community mobile clinics will continue at least through July. She says it was a tremendous undertaking to vaccinate as many as they did over the past six months, noting more than 90,000 doses were given at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville and another 11,000 at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.