Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.