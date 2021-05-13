Madison County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds. The change comes following the FDA’s approval on Monday of Pfizer’s EUA expansion request and ACIP’s acceptance Wednesday. Therefore, public health can now expand eligibility for vaccinations to 12- to 15-year-olds. Minors (12-17 years old) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Minors do not need an ID or birth certificate; however, the parent or guardian will be asked to show their ID.
The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are only approved for those who are 18 and older.
MCHD is hosting clinics in multiple locations over the coming weeks, many of which will have the Pfizer vaccine available for anyone 12 or older. Appointments are preferred to help with planning but walk-ins are welcome.
A limited amount of Moderna vaccine is available for second doses only by appointment only at the Madison County Health Department. Call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2, if needing the final dose of Moderna.
Upcoming vaccination clinics in Madison County (Pfizer at all clinics unless otherwise noted)
- Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville – May 13th, 16th, 17th, 18th, & 20th, 8am-4pm
- Rox-Arena, Roxana – May 14th, 9am-3pm (Johnson & Johnson)
- SIUE Student Fitness Center, Edwardsville – May 14th, 9am-3pm
- Long Elementary School, Madison – May 15th, 11am-5pm
- Gordon Moore Park, Munsterman Building, Alton- May 15th, 9am-2pm (note ending time change from the graphics. The end time is 2pm as it changed after publication).
- VFW Post 2859, Wood River – May 18th, 9am-3pm
- Granite City Township Building, Granite City – May 22nd, 9am-3pm (Johnson & Johnson)
To schedule an appointment, click the green appointment link at www.madisonchd.org.
For assistance scheduling an appointment, call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 on Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm.