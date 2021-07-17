The Madison County Health Department has released updated statistics showing an extra 26 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The increase of 26 deaths were found to have occurred in 2020 or early 2021. As a result of this finding, the Madison County COVID-19 deaths have now increased to 534.
And now with the Delta variant gaining traction in this part of the country, Health Department spokesperson Amy Yeager said there is still cause for concern. In a previous interview, she said it is more easily spread and can get you sicker quicker than other forms of the disease.
