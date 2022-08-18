There’s another hazardous waste drop off day coming up tomorrow for area residents. Madison County Building and Zoning and the Illinois EPA are teaming to provide a free hazardous waste drop off site at 249 North Old St. Louis Road in Wood River and the next drop off day is tomorrow (Friday) August 19.
While the list of acceptable items is long, there are some items that are prohibited like latex paint, tires, electronics, smoke detectors, machinery oil, business, and biohazard waste. The site is open from 8 am to 3 pm the first Saturday and third Friday of each month. Appointments are required by calling 618-296-5237.