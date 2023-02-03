The February Calendar for the Hayner Public Library District is packed with events for a variety of interests. There are three Hayner locations hosting events this month, and one event will be held at Lewis & Clark Community College.
Andrew Niederhauser is the library’s Community Outreach and Social Media Specialist. He tells The Big Z the first calendar event will be Tuesday at the Alton Square Mall location – an event called X’s and Sews.
That program starts at 6pm. There is a genealogy event the following day at the Genealogy and Local History library at 10am. You can see a full rundown of the calendar, including details about the concert at the college on the 21st here: https://www.haynerlibrary.org/news-events/events/