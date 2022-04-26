Alton High School’s Graphics Communication students and Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library staff member Reneé B. Johnson have teamed up to create what is described as a multi-generational coloring book. The book will be released Saturday, May 7 from 11am – 1pm at the Genealogy & Local History Library on State Street in Alton.
Hayner Library Executive Director Bernadette Duvernoy tells The Big Z about the theme of the book.
The book will cost $10 and will be signed by the illustrators and design team. Reneé, the student illustrators/design team, and project manager Lexa Browning will be on hand to sign copies of this fun new publication. Another similar event will be held at Maeva’s Coffee on Milton Road June 11.