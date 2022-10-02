October is here and that means many people are getting in the Halloween mood. While Halloween and hauntings go hand-in-hand, Alton is considered one of the most haunted small towns in North America and celebrates that year-round. But with October comes an added emphasis on the notoriety.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President/CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z the Haunted Tour industry gets especially busy this time of year.
You can find a listing of haunted attractions at https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/haunted/