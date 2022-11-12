Harvest is winding down in Illinois, but there’s still plenty of farm equipment utilizing local roads. Drivers are implored to be alert in rural areas. Drivers need to be aware they are sharing the road with heavy farm equipment.
Rodney Knittel serves as assistant director of transportation and infrastructure for Illinois Farm Bureau. He says fall tillage and anhydrous season is coming, so there will be slow-moving vehicles on the roads for the next several weeks.
And farmers are urged to take care of themselves during this busy time, making sure they get enough rest and eating well. Statistics show that farming continues to be one of the most dangerous jobs in America. Most accidents occur when a tractor overturns.