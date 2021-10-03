Farmers and motorists need to share the road this time of year, as the fall harvest is underway.
Drivers should slow down and be on the lookout for farm equipment, usually traveling under 25 miles per hour on country roads.
Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando said it's important to keep your cool if stuck behind a tractor.
Farm machinery must have a slow-moving vehicle sign. Reflective tape is also recommended, and kits are usually available at your local farm bureau office, farm equipment store, or chemical dealer. More than 275 collisions are reported in Illinois each year.