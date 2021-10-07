This week's crop progress report shows the Illinois harvest continues ahead of last year's pace.
Approximately 95 percent of corn is mature and farmers have harvested 41 percent of the crop. That compares to 24 percent harvested at this time last year and 32 percent normally, according to Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener.
About 12 percent of winter wheat has been planted, and 1 percent has emerged. Average statewide topsoil moisture improved to 9 percent very short, 18 percent short, 71 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus.