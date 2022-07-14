The Village of Hartford has received a $90,000 OSLAD Grant from the state. Illinois established the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program in 1986. The stated purpose is to help facilities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities. This money will go toward improvements at the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower has reopened for the season.
Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau tells The Big Z it’s a great stop for visitors.
The Tower will be open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 10am to 5pm, with guided tours available every 30 minutes from 10:30am to 4:30pm. The City of Carrollton receives $200,000 for Fry Park improvements, and Roodhouse gets $400,000 for REZ Park Improvements.