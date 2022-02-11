The Hartford Centennial celebration is coming up in a few months. The plan is to have a parade at 10am on May 21 starting at the community park, working its way to Hartford Park on 7th Street where a full day of activities are planned.
Village Trustee Kristie Luebbert tells The Big Z Hartford has a lot of neat history to celebrate.
There will be vendors, food trucks, a beer tent, bands, a car cruise, a cornhole tournament, and axe throwing. A fireworks show will wrap up the day at dark. In the next week or so Luebbert says they will be launching an event page on Facebook.