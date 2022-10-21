This Saturday will be the inaugural Hartford Fall Fest at Hartford Park. The day will include many staples of fall festivals, including a Trunk or Treat, car cruise, live music, and a movie after dark.
Village Trustee Kristie Luebbert tells The Big Z the fun begins at noon.
There will be inflatables all day long, two bands: Climate from noon – 3pm and Fastwave from 4-7pm. There will also be food trucks, crafters and vendors, a beer tent, a bonfire, and the movie Hocus Pocus on an inflatable big screen at 7:30pm. If you would like to participate in the Trunk or Treat, Luebbert says you can call her at 618-792-8820, or email kristieluebbert@gmail.com