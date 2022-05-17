The Village of Hartford is getting ready to celebrate its centennial this Saturday May 21, a couple of years after it actually turned 100 years old. The original plan to celebrate in 2020 was squashed thanks to the pandemic, but the village is now moving forward with a party to be held at the 7th Street Park on Saturday.
Village Trustee Kristie Luebbert tells The Big Z it starts with a parade at 10am. Staging for the parade is at 9:30.
There will also be vendors, food trucks, bands, and Riverbend Axe Throwing will have their mobile booth set up as well. The event wraps up just after dark with fireworks.
You can see more about this event at: https://www.facebook.com/events/632362791397965