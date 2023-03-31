Erica Harriss 3-30-23.jpg

State Senator Erica Harriss of Glen Carbon joined fellow party members in Springfield Thursday to lay out plans to address the high costs of living. Harriss spoke on a bill she introduced to provide a credit to Ameren Illinois customers that would provide around $170 in credits on their bills.

But she says no money has yet been released to put the plan in motion.

Other proposed legislation permanently exempts groceries, prescription medications and medical devices from the state sales tax; creates a state child care tax credit; and increases the Illinois income tax exemption for seniors from $1,000 to $2,000.