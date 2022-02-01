St. Peter’s Hardware in North Alton has supplies on hand to help with the snow and ice removal that is to come over the next few days. While snow blowers are not a big seller anymore, they have a few in stock, along with the more common supplies.
For example, ice melt and rock salt are two of the bigger sellers. But which one should you use? Doug St. Peters tells The Big Z what he suggests.
He says they have stayed busy getting product to snow-removal businesses, but if you need some salt or ice melt, they should be able to take care of you.