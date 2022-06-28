A handful of county offices are being contested in this year’s primary election, along with a couple of Riverbend-area county board seats. Michael Turner of Godfrey is challenging incumbent Ray Wesley of Alton on the Republican ticket for the District 7 seat. The neighboring 8th District sees a veteran face off against a political newcomer.
The 8th District covers a large part of Alton. Incumbent Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. is opposed by Abe Barham. The winner will face former Alton City Councilman, Republican Mike Velloff in November. There are other primary races in Granite City, Glen Carbon, and Collinsville. As for the county offices, Godfrey’s Mike Walters will face Linda Andreas of Maryville for County Clerk with the winner to oppose incumbent Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza in the fall. For treasurer, incumbent Chris Slusser takes on challenger Doug Hulme, both Republicans. Sheriff John Lakin is retiring, so either Jeff Connor or Jeff Larner will be the next sheriff. Both are also running as Republicans.
While there are several contested county-wide races in the June Primary Election in Madison County, that cannot be said for some neighboring counties. In Jersey County there are just two races for a county office. None are being contested in Macoupin County.
In Jersey County, the Treasurer’s Office will be a race between three Republicans: Greg Weiner, Katie Steckel-Abbey, and Marty Ward. Current Treasurer Gib Ashlock is retiring. Republicans Kevin Ayres and Collin Crawford face each other for County Coroner. Kari Jo Alexander is currently serving as interim coroner after Larry Alexander died last year. Running unopposed are Pam Warford for County Clerk and Mike Ringhausen for Sheriff. There are contested races for each County Board District seat.
Polls will be open until 7pm.