Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is sharing his thoughts on what he predicts will be the consequences of the SAFE-T Act when it goes into effect on January 1. He says that is the date when approximately half of the present jail population will walk free, and cash bail will be eliminated as the accused await trial across Illinois.
The so-called "Safe-T Act" was passed in the last hour of the 2020 “lame duck” session of the Illinois General Assembly with only Democratic support. Since then, bipartisan opposition has been growing. Haine tells The Big Z this should not be a partisan issue.
Haine says defendants charged under entire categories of serious crimes – such as second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, arson, and aggravated battery - will be “non-detainable” while awaiting trial under the new law. He is urging the public to reach out to their elected officials, including the governor’s office, to voice their concerns. You can hear the full interview with Haine here: